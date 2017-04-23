It’s time to abolish California’s dysfunctional tax board

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years Pause 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 1:43 Activist tells why he hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie 0:47 Marches for Science pop up across the U.S. and the world 1:14 Voices from Sacramento's March for Science 1:42 Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 0:48 Watch drunk driver narrowly miss pedestrians, damage Chelsea City Hall 0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

David Gau, executive director of the California Board of Equalization on April 20, 2017 told a Senate budget subcommittee that his job had been threatened, presumably by an elected official. Video courtesy of the California Senate. Adam Ashton Courtesy of California Senate