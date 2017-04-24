Trumpies trap California politicians on immigration

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened Pause 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself 1:15 Janet Napolitano explains why UC will raise tuition for first time in six years 0:52 BOE Member Jerome Horton says board members don't control agency purchases 0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future' 0:56 Marijuana grow house crime scene after double homicide in south Sacramento 1:12 Change the world? 'Optimistic' Obama vows to help new leaders 'take up the baton' 1:17 Matt Barrows breaks down why 49ers could draft Malik Hooker at No. 2 0:44 Kounalakis says she would defend immigrants "who are being terrorized" Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Department of Justice will stop awarding grants to sanctuary cities, during Monday's White House press briefing. "Unfortunately some states and cities have adopted policies designed to frustrate the enforcement of immigration laws," Sessions said. "These policies violate federal law," he said. The White House