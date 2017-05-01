Help struggling students or pay teacher salaries? California education war continues

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Will Jerry Brown be remembered as 'the greatest taxing governor in history?' Pause 0:38 Jerry Brown says he's willing to raise taxes: 'I have no future' 1:29 How would repealing Obamacare affect California? 0:49 Meet the 49ers' final six draft picks 3:53 Orcas stun whale watchers with close-up views 2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment 0:58 Rendon supportive, but cautious on single-payer health plan 1:03 Coming attraction from Drewski's: Tacos with a twist 0:49 What to know about this weekend's weather forecast 1:22 Treatment plant near Lake Berryessa where millions of gallons of sewage water spilled Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tom Torlakson, California's superintendent of public instruction, offered praise to Sacramento Unified School District on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, for its effort to protect students fearful of deportation or hate speech and to restrict sharing of student data with immigration officials. Loretta Kalb The Sacramento Bee