California Democrats wanted more tax money to spend, but it’s not working out

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Jerry Brown: California avoided budget deficit through cuts, new taxes Pause 0:30 Jerry Brown rips Trump on climate change 'hoax' 1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from 1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage 1:01 CalPERS investment committee urged to divest tobacco holdings 0:40 Watch: Silicon Valley firm tests flying car over Clear Lake in Northern California 0:58 The insecurity of things 1:14 Davis police need help in identifying a burglar 1:04 If we don't fight corporate greed, "the outcome ... won't be good' Bernie Sanders says 1:33 A Placerville glass business is creating a new model for employing autistic adults Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Gov. Jerry Brown said California was facing a budget deficit in the 2017-18 fiscal year, so the state must be careful about its fiscal condition. Video courtesy of California Channel. Alexei Koseff akoseff@sacbee.com