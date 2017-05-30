California’s top-two primary will give 2018 also-rans another shot

1:16 California's pension agency sees money in water storage Pause

2:09 'I want to help those who have been through what I've been through'

1:21 The history behind Memorial Day

3:03 Eighteen women graduate One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning and join the ranks as infantrymen

2:45 He survived foster care system, now fights for foster kids

2:14 Home tour: Sting's digs cost field of gold, and knocking on Guns N' Roses bassist's door

1:05 Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention

1:24 Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes

0:31 Here's how to stay safe on the waterways