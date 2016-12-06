Profane email prompts probe of California Department of Education worker

1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team Pause

3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money

2:07 How to get a California state job

2:53 Family lovingly prepares Sandoval twins on the morning of separation surgery

0:44 How does an officer recognize a stoned driver?

0:53 Jerry Brown on climate change: 'I think Washington will come around'

4:41 Conjoined twins Eva and Erika have beaten the odds before. They will survive separation, mom says.

0:53 Jerry Brown: California will work to ensure laws are enforced fairly

1:21 After nine years, Sally Butters reunited with long-lost poodle