January 30, 2017 1:38 PM

Bee updates California state pay database

California's civil service payroll rose by about $500 million, or 3 percent, from 2015 to 2016. That is similar to the pay increase from 2014 to 2015, and much better than the tough years of the recession, according to a Bee review of new data from the state Controller's Office.

In addition, about 54,000 state employees earned total pay of more than $100,000 in 2016, up from 51,000 in 2015.

The highest paid worker in state civil service last year was Theodore Eliopoulos, the chief investment officer at CalPERS. He made $768,000. (The latest figures do not include pay from the University of California system, else a football coach would likely be at the top of the list, if history is a guide. UC releases its pay data in the summer.)

Use our database to search all state worker salaries.

