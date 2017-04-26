CalPERS hosting an IT job fair

The State Worker

The biggest public pension fund in the world is hosting a job fair this weekend, aiming to build a pipeline of recruits for information technology positions.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System has fewer than 10 IT vacancies today, but it has used past job fairs to cultivate candidates for future openings.

It has filled 240 IT positions over the past two years, a spokeswoman for CalPERS said. It last hosted an IT job fair in 2013, which attracted about 700 people.

The CalPERS IT job fair begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 29. It’s expected to close at 2 p.m. It will take place at the CalPERS Lincoln Plaza, 400 Q Street.

CalPERS asks that people register for the job fair at this link.

