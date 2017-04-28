Troubled tax board needs appointed chief counsel, member says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:13 Caltrans Workers Memorial 2017 Pause 1:31 CalPERS member says former CHP officer can apply for disability 3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money 0:56 Watch 49ers defenders at their first minicamp 1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team 0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals 1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened 1:12 Why did CalPERS stick with tobacco ban? 1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself 0:54 Defense attorney: 'We are taking felony charge incredibly seriously' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

David Gau, executive director of the California Board of Equalization on April 20, 2017 told a Senate budget subcommittee that his job had been threatened, presumably by an elected official. Video courtesy of the California Senate. Adam Ashton Courtesy of California Senate