Judge’s widow to receive settlement from unemployment board in wrongful death lawsuit

The widow of a 74-year-old California unemployment judge who died of a heart attack after his supervisors changed his job description will receive a $10,000 settlement from a lawsuit she filed alleging workplace stress contributed to his death.
The settlement is the second payment from the state that Bonnie Campbell is receiving from claims she submitted after administrative law judge Larry Campbell’s September 2015 death. She previously received a $150,000 settlement from the California Workers’ Compensation Appeals Board, a state department that awards benefits for workplace-related injuries.
Campbell’s attorney, J. Wynne Herron, did not return calls and e-mails for comment this week.
Judge Larry Campbell’s former employer, the California Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board, confirmed the settlement on Thursday. It is scheduled to be approved at a Santa Clara County Superior Court hearing in August.
Campbell had worked at the board’s San Jose office for 13 years. According to former coworkers and his lawsuit, Campbell had a heart condition and guidance from a doctor advising him not to drive long distances. He traveled to work by bus from his home in Santa Cruz County.
In the summer of 2015, Campbell’s supervisors told him they expected him to drive to Modesto for occasional hearings. If he refused, his supervisor would discipline him by docking hours from a leave bank he had accumulated, according to his lawsuit.
Campbell declined to drive to Modesto, and believed his supervisors were discriminating against him because of his age and disability. He died a day after he was disciplined, according to the lawsuit.
