Norovirus outbreak hits Board of Equalization on eve of holiday weekend

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:18 How California state workers can get promoted and make more money Pause 1:43 Tempers flare when Betty Yee demands more tax board transparency 2:47 The first woman in the infantry in the California National Guard: 'I knew I was going to go out and have an adventure' 1:49 Tax board boss says his job was threatened 0:45 Jerry Brown says he has to be cautious in state worker contract deals 1:57 Assemblyman Phil Ting doubts BOE can fix itself 1:49 Yvonne Walker 'rejects' Jerry Brown's contract bargaining team 1:05 Donald Trump's handshake with French President Emmanuel Macron grips attention 2:01 SUV goes on wild ramming rampage at Natomas gas station 1:38 'Don't wait for them. You lead' on health care, nurses' leader tells rally Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it. Seniors and young children are vulnerable. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

This short video explains what norovirus is, how it is spread, groups that are at high risk for severe disease and how you can protect yourself and loved ones from getting it. Seniors and young children are vulnerable. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)