Norovirus outbreak hits Board of Equalization on eve of holiday weekend

A downtown building where 1,900 state employees work is scheduled to be disinfected this weekend because a norovirus outbreak surfaced there on Friday.
Several cases of the fast-spreading, flu-like virus were reported at the Board of Equalization, prompting the agency to ask the Department of General Services to scrub the building.
A message to Board of Equalization employees from Chief Deputy Director Brenda Fleming said the virus was first reported as a single case on the 15th floor of the N Street building.
That case prompted the agency to disinfect the worker’s cubicle, bathrooms on that floor and an elevator bank.
Later in the day, additional cases were reported to the agency’s leadership, leading to the wider cleaning that is to take place this weekend.
Cases of norovirus – a gastrointestinal illness marked by diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps – have surged in Sacramento and Yolo counties recently, prompting warnings at schools across the region.
Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton.
