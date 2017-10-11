The State Worker

Chronicling civil-service life for California state workers

The State Worker

State workers in fire zones are eligible for paid leave

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

October 11, 2017 2:26 PM

A mix of state government offices and warehouses are closed across Northern California because of the deadly wildfires sprawling across Sonoma County and the northern Sierra Nevada foothills.

Some sites near the fires were closed, such as DMV offices in Fairfield, Lakeport and Napa. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has also closed its Fairfield and Santa Rosa offices.

Other sites farther from the fire lines sent employees home because of dangerous working conditions.

A Caltrans warehouse at 1900 Royal Oaks Drive in Sacramento, for instance, shut down on Wednesday because employees were exposed to wildfire-related smoke, according to messages distributed by the union that represents Caltrans workers.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s declaration of a state of emergency this week triggered a process that allows state employees to take five to 30 paid days off of work if their offices are closed, if they can’t safely travel to work, if they’re called up as a volunteer for a disaster-relief effort or if they’re applying for federal emergency assistance.

State employees who live or work in Butte, Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Orange, Sonoma, and Yuba are eligible for the paid administrative leave, according to memos from the state human resources department. Employees must receive approval from their departments before taking the so-called “administrative time off.”

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton. Sign up for state worker news alerts at sacbee.com/newsletters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

    California's two major public pension systems are underfunded and are asking local governments to pay more. Critics want to reduce benefits, while others say policymakers should allow time for recent changes to take hold.

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 1:45

California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse
Transgender CDCR officer files discrimination lawsuit against state 2:04

Transgender CDCR officer files discrimination lawsuit against state
Police union official blasts push for CalPERS divestment 2:04

Police union official blasts push for CalPERS divestment

View More Video

About This Blog


The Sacramento Bee launched The State Worker blog in 2008 to cover state government from the perspective of California government employees. Every day The Bee filters the news through a single question: "What does this mean for state workers?" Subscribe to alerts on state pay, benefits, pensions, contracts and jobs at sacbee.com/newsletters. Twitter: @TheStateWorker.