December 5, 2017 2:38 PM

How to help family of the Caltrans toll collector who was killed at the Bay Bridge

By Adam Ashton

The family of a Caltrans toll collector killed at the Bay Bridge on Saturday is raising money to pay for her funeral and support her 10-year-old daughter.

Si Si Han of San Lorenzo left behind a daughter and a husband when she was killed by a truck that slammed into her toll booth.

Her husband, Ryan Saw, posted a fundraising appeal to the website, Go Fund Me. Her union, SEIU Local 1000, is promoting the fundraiser, too.

“Not only did she serve our state with distinction for (more than 10) years, she was also a wife, mother, and friend to so many of us. Our deepest condolences go out to Si Si’s family, coworkers and all those who knew her,” SEIU 1000 President Yvonne Walker said in a written statement promoting the fundraiser.

Han was an immigrant from Myanmar who moved to the U.S. in 2002 and married her husband in 2007.

“We are all still in utter shock, devastated, and at a complete loss of words,” Saw wrote on the fund-raising message.

The California Highway Patrol on Saturday arrested truck driver Daniel Berk, 32, on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Bay Area News Group.

Han’s husband wrote that she went to work early that morning to cover for a co-worker who had called in sick. The truck hit her about 5:11 a.m., 20 minutes before she normally started her shift.

Han is the 188th Caltrans employee to die on duty. She’s the first toll worker to be killed on the job since 2009, according to Caltrans records.

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton. Sign up for state worker news alerts at sacbee.com/newsletters.

