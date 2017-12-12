California Highway Patrol leaders presented the American Cancer Society with a big check on Dec. 11, 2017.
California Highway Patrol leaders presented the American Cancer Society with a big check on Dec. 11, 2017. Photo courtesy of California Highway Patrol

Thousands of pink patches add up to one big donation from the CHP

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

December 12, 2017 10:12 AM

California’s thin blue line raised a lot of green by going pink for the American Cancer Society.

The California Highway Patrol on Monday presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $60,800 that its officers and retirees raised by buying pink shoulder patches this year.

It was a big haul for a fundraising drive that California police departments and law enforcement unions have embraced since 2013. Dozens of departments now participate in the program by crafting special uniform patches.

The CHP said it sold more than 7,200 pink patches for the fundraiser.

“It just speaks to the overwhelming generosity of the current and retired CHP employees who stepped up,” Acting CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley wrote on Twitter after the big check ceremony.

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton.

