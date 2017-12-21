The California Public Employees’ Retirement System was one of a handful of state departments hampered by an internet outage in downtown Sacramento that began on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
Back to work: Most state offices have restored internet service

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

December 21, 2017 11:28 AM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 05:07 PM

About 30 California state departments that lost internet service for a workday are back at full speed on Thursday, according to the Government Operations Agency.

The outage began about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a construction project near the Golden 1 Center damaged a fiber cable.

Government Operations Agency Lynda Gledhill said crews from the Zayo Group, which owns the cable, and the California Department of Technology worked through the night to fix the line.

“They’re still working hard to get everyone fully restored, but for the majority of workers it’s business as usual,” she said.

A handful of departments began the workday without service. They included the state Fair Political Practices Commission and CalPERS.

The outage slowed office work for dozens of state departments on Wednesday and shut down a number of government websites, including pages people use to get up-to-date information from Cal Fire or to learn about services from environmental and health departments.

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063

