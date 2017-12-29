California state government plans to build a 20-story office tower at 7th and O streets.
California state government plans to build a 20-story office tower at 7th and O streets. Courtesy photo, Department of General Services.
California state government plans to build a 20-story office tower at 7th and O streets. Courtesy photo, Department of General Services.

The State Worker

Chronicling civil-service life for California state workers

The State Worker

State picks Golden 1 Center builder for $520 million Sacramento tower

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

December 29, 2017 04:56 PM

UPDATED 19 MINUTES AGO

The company that built Golden 1 Center will get a crack at another project that could change the look of downtown Sacramento with a 20-story office tower expected to open in 2021.

The Department of General Services announced this week that it chose Turner Construction to design and build a $520 million office tower intended to house about 3,500 state workers at 7th and O streets.

The project will allow state workers to leave the Resources Building at 1416 9th Street, which a 2015 study ranked as the worst state structure in Sacramento.

The new building is expected to house workers from California Natural Resources Agency, the Department of Water Resources, Parks and Recreation and Fish and Wildlife.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gov. Jerry Brown first disclosed plans for the new building in his January 2016 budget proposal.

Turner, an international construction firm with a longtime Sacramento office, was one of four companies that submitted proposals to design and build the office tower. It is working with Los Angeles architecture firm AC Martin to design the building.

The tower will house a daycare facility that can accommodate 120 children, making it the largest child care center in a state government building. It’s also expected to use water conservation and solar power features that will make it a so-called “zero-net energy” building.

It will be adjacent to the 1881 Heilbron mansion, a historic home the state intends to preserve during construction and re-open when the building is complete.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2018.

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton. Sign up for state worker news alerts at sacbee.com/newsletters.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:08

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

Pause
What is PTSD? 3:38

What is PTSD?

Tax board boss says his job was threatened 1:49

Tax board boss says his job was threatened

How to look for a state job online 2:05

How to look for a state job online

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four 3:06

Watch Sacramento Fire crews battle a Christmas Eve blaze, rescue four

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway 1:04

Watch this sheriff's deputy's frightening close call on the side of the highway

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples 1:31

Are you a victim of a money wiring scam? Here are some common examples

Sacramento's Bradshaw Shelter needs help to relieve shelter overcrowding 0:52

Sacramento's Bradshaw Shelter needs help to relieve shelter overcrowding

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata 1:19

Meet Folsom High's star football brothers, Joe and Daniyel Ngata

  • How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

    California’s newly paved freeways and highways are built to standards of smoothness that are the strictest in the country. Here is how Caltrans tests them.

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

View More Video

About This Blog


The Sacramento Bee launched The State Worker blog in 2008 to cover state government from the perspective of California government employees. Every day The Bee filters the news through a single question: "What does this mean for state workers?" Subscribe to alerts on state pay, benefits, pensions, contracts and jobs at sacbee.com/newsletters. Twitter: @TheStateWorker.