Drinking at Cal Fire academy brings down 14 more firefighters

More Videos

Can California state workers have two jobs? 1:16

Can California state workers have two jobs?

Pause
Trump honors California firefighter in State of the Union 0:38

Trump honors California firefighter in State of the Union

Tyann Sorrell on her experience: 'Absolutely boundary-crossing violating behavior' 3:09

Tyann Sorrell on her experience: 'Absolutely boundary-crossing violating behavior'

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:08

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

After massacre, Chiang asks CalSTRS to divest from gun retailers 1:26

After massacre, Chiang asks CalSTRS to divest from gun retailers

California unions fight to protect 'fair share' fees 1:33

California unions fight to protect "fair share" fees

California's public pension systems are underfunded 1:45

California's public pension systems are underfunded

Transgender CDCR officer files discrimination lawsuit against state 2:04

Transgender CDCR officer files discrimination lawsuit against state

Police union official blasts push for CalPERS divestment 2:04

Police union official blasts push for CalPERS divestment

A former cadet at the Cal Fire academy, whose image and voice have been altered to protect his anonymity, describes a culture of cheating in which instructors routinely provided cadets with questions and answers before they were tested. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee
A former cadet at the Cal Fire academy, whose image and voice have been altered to protect his anonymity, describes a culture of cheating in which instructors routinely provided cadets with questions and answers before they were tested. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

The State Worker

Chronicling civil-service life for California state workers

The State Worker

Drinking at Cal Fire academy brings down 14 more firefighters

By Adam Ashton

aashton@sacbee.com

February 22, 2018 01:06 PM

For the second time in three years, Cal Fire is cracking down on alcohol consumption at its training academy in Amador County.

This time, it’s disciplining 14 firefighters who were supposed to stay sober during their six weeks of training at the Cal Fire Academy in Ione.

Cal Fire Deputy Director Michael Mohler announced the discipline on Thursday. It stemmed from a report the academy received in September about several firefighters allegedly drinking alcohol outside of the campus.

Mohler said the department’s investigation is not yet complete, but it’s moving forward with disciplinary actions that range from warning letters to demotions and termination.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nine of them so far have been terminated, said Tim Edwards, the rank and file director for the union that represents Cal Fire firefighters. Those firefighters were limited-term employees who do not have the full civil service protections of permanent, year-round firefighters.

“The department is taking this seriously and rightfully so these days,” Edwards said. “We can’t fault them for that. It’s unfortunate this particular incident had to occur again.”

The candidates caught in the recent crackdown were in an engineer training program, Mohler said.

The announcement echoed a 2015 scandal at the academy in which the California Highway Patrol uncovered widespread drinking, cheating and sex-related misconduct at the academy. That investigation led Cal Fire to discipline or terminate 15 employees.

It also led Cal Fire and Gov. Jerry Brown to create a professional standards program for the department that incorporated internal affairs investigators and new training on conduct.

“We have a zero tolerance policy,” Mohler said. Cal Fire Director Ken Pimlott is “very disappointed, but he’s pleased with the actions of the training staff at the academy,” Mohler said.

Promotion candidates attend daytime training events but can leave the facility for meals or errands. They’re considered on-call and are being paid when they’re not training, and are expected to avoid alcohol.

“The students are advised of that,” Mohler said. “Their first two days are orientation, which explains the expectations. Unfortunately, they were violated.”

Adam Ashton: 916-321-1063, @Adam_Ashton. Sign up for state worker news alerts at sacbee.com/newsletters.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Can California state workers have two jobs? 1:16

Can California state workers have two jobs?

Pause
Trump honors California firefighter in State of the Union 0:38

Trump honors California firefighter in State of the Union

Tyann Sorrell on her experience: 'Absolutely boundary-crossing violating behavior' 3:09

Tyann Sorrell on her experience: 'Absolutely boundary-crossing violating behavior'

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters 1:08

How California measures ‘road smoothness’ and why it matters

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status 1:14

'Are you kidding me?': Officer alleges discrimination by CHP for his military status

After massacre, Chiang asks CalSTRS to divest from gun retailers 1:26

After massacre, Chiang asks CalSTRS to divest from gun retailers

California unions fight to protect 'fair share' fees 1:33

California unions fight to protect "fair share" fees

California's public pension systems are underfunded 1:45

California's public pension systems are underfunded

Transgender CDCR officer files discrimination lawsuit against state 2:04

Transgender CDCR officer files discrimination lawsuit against state

Police union official blasts push for CalPERS divestment 2:04

Police union official blasts push for CalPERS divestment

Can California state workers have two jobs?

View More Video

About This Blog


The Sacramento Bee launched The State Worker blog in 2008 to cover state government from the perspective of California government employees. Every day The Bee filters the news through a single question: "What does this mean for state workers?" Subscribe to alerts on state pay, benefits, pensions, contracts and jobs at sacbee.com/newsletters. Twitter: @TheStateWorker.