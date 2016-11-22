Live Blog: Coverage from services for fallen Stanislaus County Deputy

The Modesto Bee will have coverage throughout the day with coverage of the funeral, procession and burial of fallen Stanislaus County Deputy Dennis Wallace, who was killed in the line of duty on Nov. 13 at Fox Grove fishing access in Hughson.
11:18 a.m.: Rep. Jeff Denham is speaking. "This is a tragedy that has shaken our community to its core ... (Wallace) was a role model for all... He was committed to making the future something worth fighting for."
11:16 a.m.: Christianson read a poem by an officer who worked in the DARE program with Wallace. "Thank you, Dennis for making a difference." The sheriff presented to David Wallace medal of honor posthumously awarded to Dennis Wallace.
11:10 a.m.: Sheriff Adam Christianson is speaking. Among those in attendance, he said, are Gov. Brown and retired Sheriff Les Weidman.
11:07 a.m.: Bagpipers are playing "Amazing Grace."
11:05 a.m.: Modesto police officer Jeff Harmon offering the invocation. "Today is a painful day for all of us.... the void left behind by Dennis will be felt for many years to come."
11 a.m.: People are standing at attention as bagpipers and drummers have entered the church.
10:50 a.m.: Speakers scheduled at the service, according to the program, are Sheriff Adam Christianson, Rep. Jeff Denham, teachers Greg White and Marika Morrison, family friend George Carr, nephew Jake Wallace, retired Stanislaus County Sheriff's deputy Scott Hardman and Modesto Police Detective David Wallace, Dennis Wallace's brother.
10:46 a.m.: Volunteers are grilling chicken in the parking lot of the church. A reception is scheduled after the service. They are providing to-go boxes for those who can't stay.
10:15 a.m.: People are being seated inside the church, where the service is expected to start in 45 minutes.
10 a.m.: Law enforcement from all over the state is here, including Pacific Grove, Santa Clara County, Clovis, Merced, Stockton, Sierra Army Depot, Sacramento County, Stanislaus State, Fairfield, Livermore, Concord, Lodi, Chowchilla, San Mateo, Simi Valley ...
9:40 a.m.: The sheriff's department advises that Needham Street is packed with patrol cars from participating agencies. Local travelers should take an alternate route.
8:45 a.m.: The body of Dennis Wallace has arrived at CrossPoint Community Church from Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel. It was at the chapel last night that a public viewing was held from 5-9 p.m.
Deputy Dennis Wallace has arrived at #CrossPoint Church. pic.twitter.com/PrduIVvm5Q— Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) November 22, 2016
8:32 a.m.: Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled to attend the funeral. According to an email outlining his schedule sent Monday afternoon, Brown will be in Modesto for the services.
8:14 a.m.: The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department Honor Guard is mounted up and ready to escort the body of Dennis Wallace from Salas Brothers Funeral Chapel to CrossPoint Community Church.
The Bee will offer a live stream of the funeral, which is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at CrossPoint Community Church in downtown Modesto at the corner of 12th Street and Needhan Avenue.
Following the funeral, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a procession will begin at the church and head south down 11th Street before turning east on D Street and eventually wind its way to Ceres and throughout downtown Hughson. From there, the procession will head to Lakewood Memorial Park for the final resting spot for Wallace.
