Motorcycle officer injured in crash in northeast Modesto

A Modesto Police Department motorcycle officer was injured in a crash Friday morning at the intersection of Claus Road and Floyd Avenue.
The officer, identified as Billy Boyle, was in stable condition – alert and conscious – as he was taken to a local hospital, according to police.
The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m., Sgt. Derrick Tyler said. Boyle was being transported to a hospital at about 8 a.m.
Shortly before 9, Lt. Steve Stanfield said Boyle was being X-rayed to determine if there were broken bones. “He’s in good spirits, alert and talking,” Stanfield said. The lieutenant later added that the X-rays showed no broken bones.
Claus Road traffic was blocked from Briggsmore Avenue to Milnes Road.
Boyle was traveling southbound on Claus Road when the vehicle turned onto Claus from Floyd, Tyler said.
The motorcycle was heavily damaged.
The driver of the car was uninjured, Tyler said.
The traffic collision was the third involving a Modesto Police Department officer since last month.
An officer suffered minor injuries in an accident on Oct. 10.
In an Oct. 26 incident, an officer crashed into Chicago Pizza on Burney Street while on his way to join a vehicle pursuit.
