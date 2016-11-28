Actor Anthony Michael Hall charged with attacking neighbor

"Breakfast Club" actor Anthony Michael Hall is facing a charge of felony battery with serious bodily injury after he allegedly shoved a neighbor to the ground and broke his wrist, according to authorities.
The incident occurred at Hall's Playa del Rey condominium complex on Sept. 13, when a neighbor left a gate open, according to authorities.
The neighbor suffered a broken wrist and a back injury when the actor shoved him to the ground after an argument turned physical, according to court records. Hall, 48, was charged Nov. 17, but has yet to surrender to authorities. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.
The Los Angeles Police Department's Pacific Division investigated the incident, which was reportedly captured on videotape. The neighbor obtained a temporary restraining order against Hall after the incident but did not seek a permanent injunction, according to court records. The neighbor alleges that he and the actor have had several run-ins in their gated community in the past.
Hall won fame in the 1980s for appearing in such teen hits as "The Breakfast Club," "Sixteen Candles" and "Weird Science." He was also a member of the so-called Brat Pack, a group of young Hollywood stars.
Hall has also appeared in television shows including the "The Dead Zone."
Comments