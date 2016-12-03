Sheriff's official: It may take crews 48 hours to sift through Oakland fire site

At least nine people died Friday night and several dozen more were listed as missing Saturday after an explosive fire destroyed the quarter-block-long warehouse on 31st Avenue in the Fruitvale neighborhood of Oakland. Alameda sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said it may take 48 hours for emergency crews to sift through the devastated site in their search for bodies. The building’s roof had collapsed onto a second floor, or mezzanine, which partly collapsed onto the first floor.