December 16, 2016 8:47 AM

Blaze at auto-wrecking yard in Richmond sends massive plumes of smoke across area

The Associated Press

Massive plumes of smoke are wafting from a fire that is spreading across an auto-wrecking yard in Richmond.

KRON reports the fire broke out at Deal Auto Wrecking LLC on W Gertrude Ave in Richmond about 7:40 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters are at the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities say high winds Friday are making it difficult to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire was not yet known.

