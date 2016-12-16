Blaze at auto-wrecking yard in Richmond sends massive plumes of smoke across area

Massive plumes of smoke are wafting from a fire that is spreading across an auto-wrecking yard in Richmond.
WATCH LIVE: A closeup look of the cars on fire in Richmond at the classic car wrecking yard. https://t.co/G8nnKN4oiY pic.twitter.com/qj8NGD6Vz3— NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) December 16, 2016
KRON reports the fire broke out at Deal Auto Wrecking LLC on W Gertrude Ave in Richmond about 7:40 a.m. Friday.
TRAFFIC: #Richmond Parkway is CLOSED at Gertrude Ave due to car-wrecking lot fire https://t.co/ILNn1nzaHD pic.twitter.com/4xTOMWcoUv— KRON4 News (@kron4news) December 16, 2016
Why is no one talking about this Richmond fire @JV pic.twitter.com/DLrXaXyU3J— ZaZu (@MamaZayBear) December 16, 2016
Live shot of the massive plume of smoke rising from the Richmond car-yard fire from @abc7newsbayarea --> https://t.co/EM7xSbh6p3 pic.twitter.com/TOyMt43XEl— Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) December 16, 2016
Firefighters are at the scene trying to extinguish the blaze.
No injuries have been reported.
Richmond car yard fire. View from the Bay Bridge #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/L6OeCJ2s40— watkowski (@watkowski) December 16, 2016
Authorities say high winds Friday are making it difficult to put out the fire.
The cause of the fire was not yet known.
#Richmond pic.twitter.com/780zq3vooG— Veronica DeCastro (@vdecastro85) December 16, 2016
