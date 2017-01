Timelapse video: Watch Cal Poly students decorate their 2017 Rose Parade float

Students from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo made multiple treks to their sister school in Pomona over the past few months to decorate their Rose Parade float, which has the theme “A New Leaf." It will be the only student-built float in the parade, which is being held in Pasadena on Jan. 2, a day later than usual, because the parade is never held on a Sunday.