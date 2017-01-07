Woman killed in California by tree toppled by gusty winds

2:10 What to expect as precipitation accumulates Pause

1:40 Before the deluge: Aerial tour shows Cosumnes River in the valley before big storm

0:19 First wave of weekend storm blankets Redding in snow

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

4:54 They're lined up: Another storm is poised to hit after weekend deluge

1:04 Wilton resident on megastorm: 'Not much you can do'

1:02 South County residents fill sandbags as megastorm approaches

1:38 Recent storms give Sierra snowpack a fighting chance at first measurement

0:26 Rainy Saturday greets Sacramento's Santa Parade