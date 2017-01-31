Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

A live webcam from the Yosemite Conservancy captures the massive waterfall flows at Yosemite Falls on Friday, January 13, 2017. Yosemite National Park reopened the valley floor to visitors Tuesday after a storm-swollen river forced its closure. Yosemite Falls is one of the world's tallest waterfalls, and is actually three falls with a total drop of 2,425 feet. Usually the best time to see the waterfalls in Yosemite is spring, when snowmelt is heaviest. Peak runoff is typically May or June. Yosemite Conservancy donations fund webcams at Yosemite Falls, El Capitan, Half Dome and the High Sierra, available for viewing at yosemiteconservancy.org.