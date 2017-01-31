Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

About 50 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in dense fog on Highway 198 in Kings County on Tuesday morning Jan. 31, 2017, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Craig Kohlruss ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

California

See Yosemite Falls massive waterfall flows

A live webcam from the Yosemite Conservancy captures the massive waterfall flows at Yosemite Falls on Friday, January 13, 2017. Yosemite National Park reopened the valley floor to visitors Tuesday after a storm-swollen river forced its closure. Yosemite Falls is one of the world's tallest waterfalls, and is actually three falls with a total drop of 2,425 feet. Usually the best time to see the waterfalls in Yosemite is spring, when snowmelt is heaviest. Peak runoff is typically May or June. Yosemite Conservancy donations fund webcams at Yosemite Falls, El Capitan, Half Dome and the High Sierra, available for viewing at yosemiteconservancy.org.

Weather

Sacramento braces for megastorm

Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley are bracing for potential flooding this weekend, as a massive weather system known as an atmospheric river builds off the coast. Forecasters say that by Monday rainfall and river flows could reach totals not seen in more than a decade.

Fires

Abandoned apartment fire deemed suspicious

Sacramento Fire Department personnel were dispatched overnight to an abandoned apartment building to extinguish fire that charred the exterior of the structure. Fire officials said cause of the fire in the 6200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is under investigation. The circumstances surrounding the fire were suspicious.

Editor's Choice Videos