Mother of teen who died by suicide files lawsuit against Modesto City Schools

4:02 Six-grader Samhita Kumar bested 60 other local students to win the California Central Valley Spelling Bee Pause

1:10 Undocumented students at CSUS worry about Trump ending Obama protections

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

0:44 'No one dies' today, Sacramento teen tells himself before pulling dazed motorist from wrecked car

0:16 See Placerville’s Hangtown Creek running bright green - St. Patrick's Day prank or no?

1:47 Kings' Collison cites plenty of reasons - including bad defense - for 'embarrassing' loss to Brooklyn

1:19 Agriculture interests bash Isadore Hall's impartiality on labor board

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

0:30 Watch Caltrans blow to pieces huge boulders blocking highway