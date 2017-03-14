Speakers tell conservative county supervisors that Ann Coulter is a shameful choice

Numerous speakers at the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday protested the selection of conservative columnist and author Ann Coulter to speak at the Republican Central Committee Lincoln Day Dinner in April.
More than 20 people said Coulter’s speaking engagement in Modesto was offensive to immigrants, Latinos and women. Those speaking against Coulter’s upcoming visit included county residents, veterans, former county employees, and some Republicans.
“Why did the committee choose such a divisive and polarizing speaker?” said Dale Butler, a retired county employee whose name is on an equal rights award given every year by the Board of Supervisors.
Michael Garcia, an Army Rangers veteran, said he served in the military to defend the constitution, which begins “we the people.” He said the Republicans on the Board of Supervisors are derelict in their duty if they do not renounce the hiring of Coulter as a guest speaker.
Some of the comments were directed to Supervisor Jim DeMartini, chairman of the county’s Republican Central Committee. Though county supervisor is a nonpartisan position, the four other supervisors are Republicans, including former state senator Dick Monteith and former Assemblywoman Kristin Olsen, who is vice chairman of the California Republican Party.
Speakers reacted strongly to Coulter’s written remarks about Latinos, women and Catholics. One referred to a current post on Coulter’s home page titled “Immigrants Drive Child Rape Epidemic.”
The item reads: “Before breathing a sigh of relief that, unlike Western Europe, we don’t have Muslim rapists pouring into our country, recall that we have Mexican rapists pouring into our country.”
The shock columnist has also taken stabs at women’s voting rights, because they tend to vote for Democratic presidents. One resident took exception to a Coulter tweet that mocked Pope Francis’ remarks at the White House. Coulter tweeted that it’s equally accurate to say the Catholic Church was “largely built by pedophiles.”
No one spoke in favor of the Republican committee’s decision to hire Coulter for the Lincoln dinner. Supervisors had no response to those who spoke Tuesday. Board Chairman Vito Chiesa thanked them for being respectful.
The Modesto Bee will have more on this story.
