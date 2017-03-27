Dog rescued from 40-foot shaft near Columbia College

A dog was back with his family Sunday night after being rescued from a 40-foot shaft near Columbia College, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department said.
The Sheriff’s department’s Search and Rescue Team, with the help of the Columbia College Fire Department, rescued the dog, named Jack, from the bottom of the shaft.
A hiker was walking on a trail at Columbia College when he spotted the dog at the bottom of the shaft at about 7 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said on its Facebook page.
The dog had been reported missing earlier in the day.
The rescue team used a high-angle rope rescue system and lowered one of the team members down the shaft, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Jack was placed in a dog rescue harness and was pulled out of the shaft with his rescuer.
Jack appeared healthy and uninjured. He was reunited with his family at the scene, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Comments