New video shows water coming down Oroville Dam's main spillway on March 21, 2017. The dam’s main spillway fractured Feb. 7, 2017, prompting a temporary shutdown of the structure as a big storm rolled in. On Wednesday, more than a month after a near-catastrophe at Oroville Dam sparked mass evacuations, Butte County’s sheriff Wednesday lifted an evacuation warning that had been in place for thousands of downstream residents.