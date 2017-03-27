Teacher alleges Fresno Unified allowed speaker to say she was in porn video

1:57 Watch water from beautiful lake in Plumas County flowing from spillway for first time since 1997 Pause

0:15 Firefighters douse vehicle blaze on Highway 99

1:28 Sheriff Scott Jones hosts ICE Acting Director amid loud boos and opposition

2:30 Trump signs executive order rolling back Obama’s climate change policies

0:41 49ers on hand for Stanford pro day

0:58 ​ICE rally begins in Sacramento

0:27 Protesters escorted out by deputies at ICE forum

1:07 California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

0:50 DeShone Kizer at the NFL combine