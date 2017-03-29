State

March 29, 2017 8:24 PM

Berkeley says Trump ‘defies American values,’ seeks impeachment probe

By Tom Lochner

East Bay Times

BERKELEY

Berkeley this week became the latest city to call for an investigation that could lead to the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

On March 28, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution, co-sponsored by Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Councilwoman Sophie Hahn, calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to direct its Judiciary Committee to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for impeaching Trump.

“It is our duty to hold the President accountable,” Arreguin wrote on social media shortly after the vote.

“From undermining Freedom of Press to the conspicuous connections with Russian officials, Trump’s actions have served to destabilize American democracy,” Arreguin said in a press release. “His attempts to threaten extortion on Sanctuary Cities and create a Muslim Ban defies American values.

“Furthermore, many of his actions have served to advance his business both domestically and abroad, in direct violation of the Emoluments Clause of the US Constitution. It is our duty to hold the President accountable, and this Resolution serves as a notice that we will not be silent.”

With the vote, Berkeley became part of a trio of East Bay cities calling for Trump’s impeachment, after Richmond and Alameda.

Richmond passed a resolution in February and Alameda followed suit earlier this month.

California chief justice afraid courthouse immigrations raids 'will be the end of justice'

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye urged federal authorities not to pursue undocumented immigrants at state courthouses during her State of the Judiciary speech on Monday. Video courtesy of The California Channel.

 

