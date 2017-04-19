Second victim of shooting rampage identified as man in Catholic Charities’ parking lot

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:30 Fresno shooting suspect Kori Ali Muhammad in custody, police say Pause 1:01 Flames engulf Japanese Imports Service & Repair in Sacramento 0:14 Modesto-area white supremacist caught on video punching woman at Berkeley rally 0:50 A Moment of Zen with California Wildflowers 0:37 Whitewater flows as damaged Oroville Dam spillway is reopened 1:16 Stockton woman prosecuted for selling Ceviche through Facebook 1:23 Aaron Hernandez's journey from football prominence to shocking demise 2:37 Family of 12 pays kids for good behavior 3:00 Beauty of Northern California - waterfalls, wildflowers and more - shown in this video near Oroville 0:20 Watch skier drop down Palisades run at Squaw Valley Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Sympathy for the victims is observed Wednesday, April 19, 2017, near the site of some of Tuesday's fatal shootings, a parking lot at Catholic Charities near downtown Fresno. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee