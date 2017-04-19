Second victim of shooting rampage identified as man in Catholic Charities’ parking lot

One of three men that Kori Ali Muhammad allegedly gunned down during a Tuesday rampage was 37-year-old who was in the parking lot of Catholic Charities.
That victim was identified by his ex-wife as Mark Gassett.
Gassett’s ex-wife Lisa Gassett said the couple has two children, and that he is a Central High School graduate. She said he had fallen on hard times but had recently had been working to improve his lot. “He would give his shirt off his back for anybody,” she said. “That is the kind of guy he was.”
Another one of those killed was Zackary Randalls, 34, of Clovis. He was a PG&E employee on his first assignment in the field when Muhammad allegedly walked up to the work truck Randall was in at Mildreda and Van Ness and fired into it.
Charges against Muhammad, who is accused of gunning down four people, including three in a harrowing shooting spree Tuesday, are expected to be brought Thursday in Fresno County Superior Court, officials said.
Muhammad, 39, was arrested after the three men were shot and killed in central Fresno and in a parking lot at Catholic Charities. Muhammad also is suspected in the shooting death Thursday of security guard Carl Allen Williams III at a Motel 6.
Fresno police are getting reports ready to present to the District Attorney’s Office. Once prosecutors gets the reports, charges should be filed Thursday, with an arraignment then set for Friday.
