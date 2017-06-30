Police in California have seized thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks. Here are a few notable busts

With the Fourth of July weekend just getting underway, police departments across California have already made some huge fireworks busts this week.
The Bee’s guidelines for safe, legal firework use – and info from Cal Fire on illegal fireworks fines – can be found here.
In the meantime, here are a few notable seizures from around the state.
▪ A Stockton man was arrested Sunday and police seized between 300-400 pounds of illegal fireworks, ABC. Acting on a tip, the Stockton Police Department found the stash in an opened garage – in plain sight. Police department spokesman Joe Silva told the Stockton Record that it was the largest stash seized in the area in recent memory.
▪ Long Beach police found more than 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, worth about $30,000, in a makeshift garage setup on Monday. They also found cash and PCP. All varieties of fireworks are illegal in the city of Long Beach, according to CBS Los Angeles.
▪ An undercover sting operation in Visalia led to fire inspectors and detectives taking more than 1,200 pounds of illegal fireworks Friday. Those involved will be issued $1,000 citations as the city has a zero-tolerance policy, the Visalia Times-Delta reports.
▪ Alameda County sheriff’s deputies raided a San Leandro warehouse Friday morning, finding more than 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. That operation involved a juvenile suspect who attempted to flee, but was caught, the San Jose Mercury News reported. Police found more illegal fireworks in his vehicle and his home. Evidently, the juvenile was creating his own fireworks.
▪ A 45-year-old Fillmore man was arrested after 600 pounds of illegal fireworks were recovered from his home. Police also found weapons in the house, including an AK-47 assault rifle, the Ventura County Star reported. The man was arrested on multiple felonies and misdemeanors.
