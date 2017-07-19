A big rig crash just before midnight last night closed down Northbound I-5. Traffic remained completely stopped over the Grapevine until about 7 a.m., when the California Highway Patrol opened up two lanes. Delays are still upwards of an hour on Northbound I-5, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. California Department of Transportation and CHP
A big rig crash just before midnight last night closed down Northbound I-5. Traffic remained completely stopped over the Grapevine until about 7 a.m., when the California Highway Patrol opened up two lanes. Delays are still upwards of an hour on Northbound I-5, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

July 19, 2017 9:43 AM

Crash brings I-5 traffic over the Grapevine to a stop

Traffic on northbound I-5 ground to a stop last night after a big rig crash a little before midnight led the California Highway Patrol to close all four lanes of the interstate.

The crash sparked a roadside brush fire after one of the rigs involved, which was hauling pesticides, caught fire, according to BakersfieldNow.com. No injuries are reported.

CHP reopened two lanes around 7 a.m., with the other two lanes remaining closed. BakersfieldNow.com reported that CHP hopes to have all lanes open around noon. For now, CHP and CalTrans are encouraging drivers to take alternate routes to ease the 95 minute delay on Northbound I-5.

