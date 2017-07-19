Crash brings I-5 traffic over the Grapevine to a stop

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:10 Cal Fire morning briefing on Detwiler fire Pause 0:30 See I-5 traffic over the Grapevine grind to a standstill 2:05 Artsy plans for old Bay Bridge steel 2:18 Here's what repair work at Oroville Dam spillway looks like as we pass mid-July 2:18 Here's what Oroville Dam spillway repair work looks like as we pass mid-July 0:16 Fighting the Detwiler Fire in air and on ground 0:10 Fire burns five acres in Rancho Cordova 0:36 Detwiler Fire rages in Mariposa County 1:48 The rules for growing marijuana in Sacramento 0:52 Fire takes the life of a woman in North Sacramento Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A big rig crash just before midnight last night closed down Northbound I-5. Traffic remained completely stopped over the Grapevine until about 7 a.m., when the California Highway Patrol opened up two lanes. Delays are still upwards of an hour on Northbound I-5, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

