Crash brings I-5 traffic over the Grapevine to a stop

Traffic on northbound I-5 ground to a stop last night after a big rig crash a little before midnight led the California Highway Patrol to close all four lanes of the interstate.
The crash sparked a roadside brush fire after one of the rigs involved, which was hauling pesticides, caught fire, according to BakersfieldNow.com. No injuries are reported.
CHP reopened two lanes around 7 a.m., with the other two lanes remaining closed. BakersfieldNow.com reported that CHP hopes to have all lanes open around noon. For now, CHP and CalTrans are encouraging drivers to take alternate routes to ease the 95 minute delay on Northbound I-5.
