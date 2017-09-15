State

Appeals court takes foie gras off the menu in California

By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press

September 15, 2017 11:36 AM

LOS ANGELES

A federal appeals court has reinstated a California ban on foie gras, the fatty duck and goose liver delicacy.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Friday that the state's law was not pre-empted by the federal government's authority to regulate poultry products.

Animal rights activists had pushed through the ban because they say the process of making the pate involves cruel and inhumane force-feeding of animals.

PETA celebrated the unanimous ruling by three judges and say they will protest outside a Hermosa Beach restaurant that won a ruling two years ago from a lower court judge to block the ban.

The case was sent back to the lower court in Los Angeles.

