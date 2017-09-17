More Videos

Oroville Dam Update: Watch as crews install rebar mats and prepare exposed rocks 2:58

Oroville Dam Update: Watch as crews install rebar mats and prepare exposed rocks

Pause
'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor 4:09

'I felt invaded': Woman finds out her biological father was a sperm donor

Watch this little dog ride horseback through the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival 0:19

Watch this little dog ride horseback through the Fair Oaks Chicken Festival

Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars 1:31

Watch moon photo bomb Hubble telescope's shot of Mars

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:50

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday 2:52

What Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner expects from 49ers Sunday

Why Goodwin could be perfect weapon vs. Seahawks; Bowman, Armstead set for big games 1:24

Why Goodwin could be perfect weapon vs. Seahawks; Bowman, Armstead set for big games

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 0:49

Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD.

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail 0:59

James Nelson speaks after being released from jail

  • Think you can ace this Yosemite nature quiz?

    As the summer winds down, take a look back at some of the critters and plant life that Yosemite rangers and visitors saw during the season in the park. How many of these little creatures can you name?

Think you can ace this Yosemite nature quiz?

As the summer winds down, take a look back at some of the critters and plant life that Yosemite rangers and visitors saw during the season in the park. How many of these little creatures can you name?
Video produced by Emily Zentner
This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral

California

This video of Berkeley police officer confronting hot dog vendor has gone viral

A fund-raising drive to benefit a Berkeley hot dog vendor whose money was confiscated Saturday by a police officer has raised more than $70,000. Martin Flores, a UC Berkeley alumnus, caught the incident on video. Beto Matias was selling food from his cart after a University of California, Berkeley, football game when a campus police officer cited him for not having a permit. The officer also confiscated $60 that Matias had in his wallet, saying it was evidence.

Bird's eye view: What the Oroville Dam spillway looks like now (Sept. 6, 2017)

Water & Drought

Bird's eye view: What the Oroville Dam spillway looks like now (Sept. 6, 2017)

Repairs continue at Oroville Dam. Anchors are placed, side walls are framed, and the first structural slab erected on the upper spillway. On February 7, 2017, dam operators released a gusher of water down the spillway to reduce water levels at Lake Oroville. The heavy flows coming down the spillway apparently exploited weak points in the concrete, and one section of the concrete chute was lifted up, creating a giant crater underneath. The spillway is now under repair in a race to finish before the next rainy season.

Fly over the Oroville Dam spillway as repair works continues into September

Water & Drought

Fly over the Oroville Dam spillway as repair works continues into September

Oroville Dam spillway construction is progressing at a fast pace, according to the Department of Water Resources, as large volumes of concrete are placed in multiple areas of the flood control spillway throughout the day. The large void in the central area of the chute, shown in this video posted Sept. 2, 2017, is being filled with roller-compacted concrete, while leveling concrete is poured in the upper chute.