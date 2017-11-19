Oregon woman’s 20-hour drive to Sacramento and back worth the $500,000

An Oregon woman brought home more than a kitschy souvenir from her Bay Area vacation this month, according to the California Lottery.
Camara “Yeimy” Granados, of Gresham, Ore., returned home to find that she had won a $500,000 lottery prize, the top prize for California’s “Money in the Bank” scratcher.
“My boyfriend bought the ticket while we were in the Bay Area,” Granados told the California Lottery. “I ended up taking the ticket all the way home to Gresham, Oregon. I was in shock when I realized I had won $500,000. I still don’t know how to react.”
But there was one problem: Granados had to drive from Oregon to the Sacramento district office of the lottery to claim her half-million dollar prize. She navigated the nearly 20 hours-long round trip from Gresham to Sacramento in order to pick up her prize, according to KTVU.
Granados told the lottery that she plans to use the money to fix up her Oregon home.
Granados bought her ticket at G & H Liquor in San Francisco, which is located at 201 Jones Street, according to the lottery.
