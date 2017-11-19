Oregon woman’s 20-hour drive to Sacramento and back worth the $500,000

More Videos 2:02 Former NBA player John Salley talks about Deuces, his new Los Angeles-based marijuana venture Pause 1:20 The United States of Powerball 1:13 Watch Sacramento Black Lives Matter protest removal Oak Park mural 0:40 ‘How do they get past that’ after Rancho Tehama elementary school shooting? 0:23 Internet star Hank the pig does 'yoga' while getting brushed 3:59 How to survive an active shooter 1:36 Willie Cauley-Stein likes Kings’ effort, makes first career 3-pointer in loss at Portland 1:21 'There are other things they could have done' 1:23 ‘We know there are mountains behind that line of smog,’ Cristina Garcia says 7:00 'A deranged, paranoid killer' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The United States of Powerball If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Sarah Whitmire / McClatchy

If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep. Nicole L. Cvetnic and Sarah Whitmire / McClatchy