Spate of small aftershocks hit Central Coast region after 4.6 quake reported

After a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit the Monterey County area Nov. 13, there have been nearly two dozen aftershocks of 2.5 or greater magnitude reported in the area along the San Andreas Fault, the U.S. Geological Survey reports.
There was also a 3.1 magnitude earthquake reported Nov. 14 3.7 miles southeast of Rio Vista, according to the USGS.
In the Central Coast area, the largest aftershock was reported Nov. 15 at 3.8 magnitude 13 miles northeast of Gonzales. The latest was a 2.9 magnitude temblor Monday morning 14 miles northeast of Soledad.
“This one has been a quite productive aftershock sequence,” Ole Kaven, a seismologist with the USGS, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “We suspect there will be aftershocks in the 2 to 3 (magnitude) range for at least a few more weeks.”
Earthquake intensity
I (1-3.0 magnitude). Not felt except by a very few under especially favorable conditions.
II and III. Felt only by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings.
III (3.0-3.9). Felt quite noticeably by persons indoors, especially on upper floors of buildings. Many people do not recognize it as an earthquake. Standing motor cars may rock slightly. Vibrations similar to the passing of a truck. Duration estimated.
IV. Felt indoors by many, outdoors by few during the day. At night, some awakened. Dishes, windows, doors disturbed; walls make cracking sound. Sensation like heavy truck striking building. Standing motor cars rocked noticeably.
V (4.0-4.9). Felt by nearly everyone; many awakened. Some dishes, windows broken. Unstable objects overturned. Pendulum clocks may stop.
VI. Felt by all, many frightened. Some heavy furniture moved; a few instances of fallen plaster. Damage slight.
VII (5.-5.9). Damage negligible in buildings of good design and construction; slight to moderate in well-built ordinary structures; considerable damage in poorly built or badly designed structures; some chimneys broken.
VII-IX (6.0-6.9). Damage slight in specially designed structures; considerable damage in ordinary substantial buildings with partial collapse. Damage great in poorly built structures. Fall of chimneys, factory stacks, columns, monuments, walls. Heavy furniture overturned.
Source: U.S. Geological Survey
