Brittni Medina poses while breastfeeding her 10-month-old son in line at Disneyland. She says the two women in the background were making snarky comments about her.
2 women harassed her for breastfeeding at Disneyland, so she took a photo with them

By Andrew Sheeler

asheeler@thetribunenews.com

November 29, 2017 02:02 PM

A woman’s photo of herself breastfeeding her 10-month-old son at Disneyland has gone viral, with more than 1,100 shares on Facebook.

In a Nov. 18 post to the Facebook group “Breastfeeding Mama Talk,” Brittni Medina wrote that her husband was prompted to snap the photo after two woman grew angry at her for breastfeeding her son while waiting in line for a ride. The women are visible in the background of the photo. It is legal to breastfeed in public in California.

“These women were making snarky comments so I moved from my spot to catch a picture with these characters,” Medina wrote in her Facebook post.

The post garnered more than 1,900 comments and around 8,000 reactions, as well as widespread media attention.

“I posted my picture in a breastfeeding support group and had no idea so many articles would be made or how much attention it would get. Good and bad. I definitely know I make the right choice and am so happy so many women have been encouraged by me to not hide or feel the need to feed in the bathroom,” Medina wrote in a later post.

Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7934, @andrewsheeler

