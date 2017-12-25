CHP officer killed as patrol car hit by drunken driver

More Videos

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Pause
CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver 1:10

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 5:46

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:28

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes 0:47

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes

The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Here are the updates to South Lake Tahoe's Vacation Home Rental program 2:01

Here are the updates to South Lake Tahoe's Vacation Home Rental program

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

  • CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver

    A California Highway Patrol officer died after a drunken driver returning from a party slammed into the back of his parked patrol car on a San Francisco Bay Area highway on Christmas Eve, the CHP said Monday. CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri is a 33-year-old married father of three children.

A California Highway Patrol officer died after a drunken driver returning from a party slammed into the back of his parked patrol car on a San Francisco Bay Area highway on Christmas Eve, the CHP said Monday. CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri is a 33-year-old married father of three children. CHP - Golden Gate Division
A California Highway Patrol officer died after a drunken driver returning from a party slammed into the back of his parked patrol car on a San Francisco Bay Area highway on Christmas Eve, the CHP said Monday. CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri is a 33-year-old married father of three children. CHP - Golden Gate Division

State

CHP officer killed as patrol car hit by drunken driver

By SUDHIN THANAWALA Associated Press

December 25, 2017 12:43 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

SAN FRANCISCO

A California Highway Patrol officer died after a drunken driver returning from a party slammed into the back of his parked patrol car on a San Francisco Bay Area highway on Christmas Eve, the CHP said Monday.

CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri, a 33-year-old married father of three children, was in the passenger seat of the CHP SUV on the shoulder of Interstate 880 in Hayward when the vehicle was struck, said Assistant Chief Ernest Sanchez. The back end of the patrol car was mangled.

"It's definitely not the way we wanted the community to think of the 2017 Christmas Day holiday," Sanchez said.

A second officer in the vehicle, Jonathan Velasquez, was treated at a hospital and released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 22-year-old driver who struck the officers suffered serious injuries. Sanchez, who declined to release the driver's name, said the driver may also have been under the influence of marijuana.

Gov. Jerry Brown said Camilleri died while "working to keep our communities safe."

"We join his family, friends and the entire California Highway Patrol in mourning his death and in honoring his sacrifice," Brown said in a statement.

Camilleri's children are 12, 6 and 2, according to the governor's office.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Pause
CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver 1:10

CHP speaks out about officer who died after patrol car was rammed by drunken driver

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk 5:46

Flooding After Fire: California Department of Water Resources explains the risk

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:28

Sacramento residents pay their taxes early

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes 0:47

Check out the 15 foot great white shark that circled boat for 45 minutes

The danger and expense of street racing 0:45

The danger and expense of street racing

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

Here are the updates to South Lake Tahoe's Vacation Home Rental program 2:01

Here are the updates to South Lake Tahoe's Vacation Home Rental program

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire? 3:09

Millennials ask: What’s it like to retire?

  • Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

    Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, which will be legal in California starting Jan. 1.

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

View More Video