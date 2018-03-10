Who was Albert Wong? Here is what we know so far about Yountville shooter

The gunman in Friday's deadly hostage standoff at the Veterans Home of California-Yountville has been identified by the Napa County Sheriff's Office as Albert Wong, 36, of Sacramento.

The Bee is continuing to investigate Wong and his Sacramento ties. Here is what we know so far:

Wong was an infantryman in the US Army and served in Afghanistan from April 2011 to March 2012, according to information provided by the Army.

During his service he was awarded an Army Commendation Medal, an Army Good Conduct Medal and campaign stars for fighting global terrorism and for marksmanship.

Wong held professional licenses as a security guard and security trainer, as well as firearms permit through the Bureau of Security and Investigative Services starting in 2008, according to public records. Each of the licenses are connected to a Napa address.

His Facebook page was taken down shortly after 8:30 p.m. , the San Jose Mercury News reported. He reportedly showed an interest in competition shooting.

Records show that Wong has most recently lived in Yountville. Up until about a year ago, Wong lived in a house on Darling Street in Napa, according to the Mercury News.

Wong was recently removed from the Pathway Home residential program for post-9/11 veterans housed at the Yountville facility.

Yountville Mayor John Dunbar called shooter Albert Wong a "warrior" who had been overtaken by "demons." https://t.co/8hxHum4J6y pic.twitter.com/jdM5EEEauj — KTVU (@KTVU) March 10, 2018

Yountville Mayor John Dunbar said more will come out about Wong's time at the center, but declined to offer details when asked at the Saturday news conference.

“We also lost one of our heroes who clearly had demons that resulted in the terrible tragedy that we all experienced here,” said Dunbar after first speaking of the loss of three employees killed by Wong: executive director Christine Loeber, 48; clinical director Jennifer Golick, 42, and clinical psychologist Jennifer Gonzalez.

A family friend told The Associated Press that Gonzales was seven months pregnant. Golick’s father-in-law, Mike Golick, said in an interview she had recently expelled Wong from the program, according to the Associated Press.