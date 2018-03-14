Chico State fall ‘appears to be a suicide’

The person who died after falling from a stairwell at the Chico State campus Wednesday has been identified.
University officials said Zachary Baggins, 20, was studying computer animation and game design at the university.
Baggins attended Berkeley High School before going to Chico State, according to his Facebook profile.
"Zach was an extravagant guy," said Emily Reising, a third-year student at Chico State who met Baggins during their freshmen year. "He was so over the top and hilarious yet at the same time, awkward and shy. He was nothing like your average Joe. He was a fantastic programmer and video game player, especially at the game League of Legends."
University Police Department personnel responded Wednesday morning to reports that someone had fallen from the stairwell at Butte Hall. The hall, at seven stories, is the second tallest building on campus.
His death, “appears to be a suicide, but the investigation is ongoing,” said President Gayle Hutchinson in an email to students.
Classes in Butte Hall were canceled Wednesday and counseling services were offered to students, staff and faculty.
A candlelight vigil for Baggins was scheduled for 6 p.m Wednesday on campus, according to university officials.
Molly Sullivan: 916-321-1176, @SullivanMollyM
