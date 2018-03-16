Boulder pushed off California overpass kills car passenger

This undated photo provided by the California Highway Patrol Altadena on Friday, March 16, 2018 shows the smashed windshield of a car in which a man died on Tuesday, March 12, 2018. Police said 23-year-old Christopher Lopez was struck by a boulder dropped from a Pasadena, Calif., overpass. The victim's pregnant wife and their 4-year-old daughter were also in the car. CHP Altadena via AP)