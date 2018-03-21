Teacher recorded in class calling members of military 'the lowest of our low'
A high school teacher in Pico Rivera, California, was recorded making derogatory comments about members of the military in his classroom recently. According to reports, Salcido’s rant was prompted by a US Marines sweatshirt a student was wearing.
“What a difference a week makes,” said Frank Gehrke, chief of the snow survey program at the California Department of Water Resources, after completing the 30-minute manual measurement at Phillips. “That is a huge boost to what we had been seeing.
A Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency return to Salt Lake City Airport after its engine caught fire on Monday, February 26, 2018. The plane, which was heading to Los Angeles, had to return to Salt Lake City shortly after takeo
Lobbyist Pamela Lopez's dog, Bobby, uses VET CBD oil to treat his anxiety. Lopez discusses an assembly bill that would allow veterinarians to talk to pet owners about the medical use of cannabis for their pets.