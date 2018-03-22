Continuing deluge brings 'imminent' failure to dam in Tuolumne County

Update, 3:15 p.m.: Authorities are warning of the imminent collapse of the Moccasin dam. Any water released would be handled by the Don Pedto Reservoir, located about a mile downstream.
The Turlock Irrigation District said if Moccasin Dam does fail, it would have a very small impact on Don Pedro's storage capacity and the flows from Don Pedro. TID spokesman Calvin Curtin said that is because Moccasin is such a small facility and it would raise the level of Don Pedro by less than one half of one foot. But the TID is looking at the potential impacts of debris, including logs, mud and rocks, that could enter Don Pedro if Moccasin failed and what steps it could take to mitigate that.
The community of Moccasin, located above the reservoir, is safe, officials said.
We will continue to update this story as information develops.
Never miss a local story.
Original story:
A wet and warm storm system moving across California was causing a lot of problems in the foothills Thursday.
The Sonora-area California Highway Patrol and other emergency responders were busy responding to water and mud across roadways, power failures, traffic collisions and flooding.
Shortly before noon, nearly 225 students were being evacuated from Gold Rush Charter School on Hidden Valley Road in Sonora.
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Lt. Neil Evans said the creek next to the school (once named Sylvan Creek School) is rising and caused road access to the school to be cut off. No classrooms were flooding, he said about 12:15 p.m., but students were being sent home as a precaution.
CalFire has set up an incident command center at the school, Evans said, and buses were on the way to get children out who didn't have parents on the way. "A power line is down on one of the main roads to get there," he said, "but other routes are open."
Elsewhere in the county, a few homes were flooded, and roadways were starting to wash away, but nothing had reached the level of being life-threatening. "There's a lot of water coming down," he said.
Just after 11 a.m., there was a report of floodwater coming into Sonora's Pine Tree Restaurant, 196012 Hess Ave, from beneath the doors.
Caltrans reported in the late morning that in eastern Stanislaus County, State Route 132 was closed in both directions from Rushing Road to La Grange because water and debris are flowing across the highway throughout the area. Drivers were told to find alternate routes.
The Turlock Irrigation District sent out a notice that beginning Friday, flows from Don Pedro Reservoir to the Tuolumne River below La Grange Dam will be gradually increased until they reach a maximum of 3,500 cubic feet per second. The flows will be reduced to 2,600 cfs early next week.
As a result, the Tuolumne River will rise over the course of the next two days by about five feet when measured at Ninth Street in Modesto.
"This level is below monitor stage and is not a cause for concern," TID said. "According to our forecasts, the river should reach approximately 45 feet in elevation, which is 10 feet below flood stage.
"Releases like these are a part of normal operations on the river and should not be cause for alarm. However, conditions can change and TID will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as appropriate. As always, we recommend using extreme caution near any river as the water is cold, fast moving and can contain debris."
Comments