Rep. Rohrabacher says it should be OK for homeowners to refuse to sell to gays

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of Costa Mesa told a group of California real estate agents this month that it should be OK for homeowners to refuse to sell their homes to gays and lesbians, prompting the National Association of Realtors to withdraw its endorsement.
"Every homeowner should be able to make a decision not to sell their home to someone (if) they don't agree with their lifestyle," the congressman said, according to The Orange County Register.
Rohrabacher, who is prone to off-the-wall statements and positions, told the paper in an interview, "We've drawn a line on racism, but I don't think we should extend that line. ... A homeowner should not be required to be in business with someone they think is doing something that is immoral."
His coastal Orange County contest is considered crucial for Democrats seeking to retake control of the House. But the late entrance of well-known Republican Scott Baugh into the race ignited fears that the congressman and Baugh would win more votes than any of the Democrats on the ballot, and lock the rival party out of contention in November.
In California, the top-two vote getters advance to the November election regardless of party.
The system makes it hard to predict outcomes, but another inflammatory remark from Rohrabacher could send voters who would otherwise choose him to a Republican alternative.
As he tends to do, the congressman is standing by this one.
"Congressman Rohrabacher does not believe the federal government should force those with strong religious convictions into a personal or business relationship that is contrary to their religion," a campaign spokesperson said in a statement.
Rohrabacher has usually sailed to re-election, but his district voted for Hillary Clinton for president in 2016, and his connections to Russia have put him in the spotlight amid the investigation into Russian meddling in the election.
(Times staff writer Sarah D. Wire contributed to this report.)
