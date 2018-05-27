He missed his resupply pickup. Now he's reported as missing from Pacific Crest Trail

A 67-year-old experienced backpacker who has been on the Pacific Crest Trail since March has gone missing.
Stephen McGuire of Washington state was last seen on May 18 by another hiker who was concerned that McGuire looked tired and was low on food.
When McGuire didn't pick up his planned food resupply in Mammoth, concern grew and he was reported missing May 23.
His previous food supply was expect to last until May 22.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials say that although McGuire is an experienced hiker, he is unfamiliar with the area, which last week was hit with winter storm conditions in higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.
Officials say McGuire has been hiking the Pacific Crest Trail northward since March.
McGuire is 5 feet 6 inches tall and goes by the trail name "Bible." He was last seen wearing a black, puffy jacket and carrying a green backpack and tent.
Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks personnel are working with Inyo National Forest and the National Park Service investigation teams to gather information that will aid in a search for McGuire.
Officials ask anyone who's hiked between Mt. Whitney and Reds Meadow since May 10, whether you've seen McGuire or not, to call 888-653-0009.
