Missing hiker from Pacific Crest trail found safe, but tired

The reported missing hiker from Pacific Crest Trail, Stephen McGuire, 67, was located safe and in good health on Monday, according to park officials.
Winter storms delayed McGuire from progressing along his planned route, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park officials said.
The storms in high elevations of the Sierra Nevada caused concern for McGuire's safety when he was reported missing May 23.
Officials say McGuire, who is a resident of Washington state, appreciated rescue efforts by Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Devil's Postpile National Monument, Inyo National Forest and El Dorado National Forest's Carson Pass Information Center.
