Deadly fire at Oakland artist colony

Firefighters survey a fatal fire where at least nine people died in a warehouse party on 31st Avenue in Oakland on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
A unidentified man covers his face outside of a warehouse destroyed by a fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. A deadly fire broke out during a rave at the converted warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area.
A stretcher is taken out of a fire truck at the scene of a fire that destroyed a warehouse Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. A deadly fire broke out during a rave at the converted warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Passersby look at the scene of a warehouse fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. A deadly fire broke out during a rave at the converted warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area.
A woman cries at the scene of a warehouse fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. A deadly fire broke out during a rave at the converted warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Terry Ewing speaks to the media outside of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office after a fire destroyed a warehouse Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. Oakland fire chief Teresa Deloche-Reed said many were unaccounted for as of Saturday morning and authorities were working to verify who was in the cluttered warehouse when the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A coroner's van is parked outside of a warehouse after it was destroyed by a fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. Oakland fire chief Teresa Deloche-Reed said many people were unaccounted for as of Saturday morning and authorities were working to verify who was in the cluttered warehouse when the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Firefighters assess the scene where a fire tore through a warehouse party early Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 in Oakland. The blaze began at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday during a party at a warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area city. Several people are unaccounted for.
Firefighters assess the scene where a fire tore through a warehouse party early Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 in Oakland. The blaze began at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday during a party at a warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area city. Several people are unaccounted for.
Firefighters assess the scene where a fire tore through a warehouse party early Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 in Oakland. The blaze began at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday during a party at a warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area city. Several people are unaccounted for.
Firefighters assess the scene where a fire tore through a warehouse party early Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 in Oakland. The blaze began at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday during a party at a warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area city. Several people are unaccounted for.
Firefighters clear an entry to a smoldering building after a fire tore through a warehouse party early Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 in Oakland. Oakland fire chief Teresa Deloche-Reed said many people were unaccounted for as of Saturday morning and authorities were working to verify who was in the cluttered warehouse when the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A firefighters walks on the roof of a smoldering building after a fire tore through a warehouse party early Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 in Oakland. Oakland fire chief Teresa Deloche-Reed said many people were unaccounted for as of Saturday morning and authorities were working to verify who was in the cluttered warehouse when the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A firefighter carries a hose towards a smoldering building after a fire tore through a warehouse party early Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 in Oakland. Oakland fire chief Teresa Deloche-Reed said many people were unaccounted for as of Saturday morning and authorities were working to verify who was in the cluttered warehouse when the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
A man wishing not to be identified watches the scene in front of a warehouse destroyed by a fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. A deadly fire broke out during a rave at the converted warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area.
A unidentified man falls to the ground after speaking to authorities outside of a warehouse destroyed by a fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. A deadly fire broke out during a rave at a converted warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area.
A unidentified man covers his face outside of a warehouse destroyed by a fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. At least nine people died and authorities said they feared the toll could rise as high as 40 in a fire that broke out during a rave at a converted warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area.
People place flowers near the scene of a warehouse fire Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Oakland. A deadly fire broke out during a rave at the converted warehouse in the San Francisco Bay Area.
An Oakland firefighter climbs a latter to survey a fatal fire where at least nine people died in a warehouse party on 31st Avenue in Oakland on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Oakland firefighters stand in front of a warehouse where at least nine people died in a warehouse party on 31st Avenue in Oakland on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Alameda County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Ray Kelly gives an update on the fatal fire where at least nine people died in a warehouse party on 31st Avenue in Oakland on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
Firefighters survey a fatal fire where at least nine people died in a warehouse party on 31st Avenue in Oakland on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.
