San Francisco sheriff's deputy gave gun to felon boyfriend

Federal prosecutors say a San Francisco Sheriff's deputy gave her duty pistol to a former inmate she allegedly had a relationship with, then claimed it was stolen in a made-up robbery at her home.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2kKioiv ) 52-year-old April Myres was arrested last Thursday after the gun was found inside the car of the former inmate, Antoine Fowler.
Prosecutors say the two had a romantic relationship when Fowler was imprisoned.
Prosecutors say Myres filed a claim with her insurance company last March alleging the theft of her personal property, including her handgun.
A search of Myres' home uncovered a number of the items she had reported stolen.
Myres was released on a $1 million secured bond. She faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
The San Francisco Sheriff's Department did not immediately return requests for comment.
Comments